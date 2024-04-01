Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.