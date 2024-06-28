Other items in the box
65BDL3152E/00
Interactive education display
This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
Our integrated Android 13 OS has been specially developed to bring a next level secure professional System on Chip. Save your favorite apps and software directly into the display or, choose from the large library of Android apps .
Anti-glare, anti-reflection, 7 MoH hardness.
Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing central content needs, and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.
Built-in ambient light sensors contribute to energy savings by automatically adjusting the screen brightness to the surrounding lighting conditions.
Palm rejection for enhanced precision.
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 40 touchpoints at the same time for slick, agile lessons or brainstorming sessions. Perfect for collaborative and co-creation applications, this display connects your audience with any content. Offering enhanced user friendliness with eraser functionality, palm rejection and tip size recognition.
Philips ScreenShare makes it easy for teachers, students or employees to wirelessly share their screens from their own device, whatever the operating system, via the browser or their favorite apps, onto the Philips Collaboration display.
The embedded whiteboard application enables seamless collaboration and brainstorming directly on the display.
Advanced 0-gap IR touch with smaller, shallower bezels.
Teachers, students or employees can cast directly from their device with AirPlay, Google Cast, and Miracast.
