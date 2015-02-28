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  • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    BDL3230QL/00

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

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    See all Q-Line Series

    Intensify your signage experience

    with priceless smart performance

    • 32"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

    SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    Show clinical images consistently with D-image

    Show clinical images consistently with D-image

    D-image helps you to review and diagnose clinical images with consistent and accurate display performance. To achieve reliable clinical interpretations our professional displays are factory calibrated to give optimized greyscale standard display performance. D-image helps you to excel in every aspect of patient care.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

    Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      80  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      31.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1400:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      DICOM
      Clinical D-image

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI
      • Component (RCA)
      • Composite (RCA)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      USB
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift
      Keyboard control
      • Lockable
      • Hidden
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      Memory
      • Internal memory access
      • 8GB eMMC
      Start-up
      • Switch on delay
      • Switch on status
      • Wake up on LAN
      Start-up window
      enable / disable Philips logo

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100 - 240V, 50 - 60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      57  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      726.5  mm
      Product weight
      5.20  kg
      Set Height
      425.4  mm
      Set Depth
      63.6  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      28.6  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      16.75  inch
      Wall Mount
      100x100mm, 200x200 mm, M4
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.5  inch
      Bezel width
      11.9 (TLR) / 17.2 (B) mm
      Product weight (lb)
      14.74  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • 3G2
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • ASX
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • F4V
      • FLV
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MOV
      • MP4
      • MPE
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • QT
      • TRP
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WEBM
      • WMV
      • Xvid
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AC3
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • AMR
      • EC3
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • OGA
      • OGG
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Traditional Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • CCC
      • CE
      • CECP
      • C-Tick
      • EPA
      • GOST
      • UL/cUL

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • VGA cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
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