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  • Philips CRD52 OPS module Philips CRD52 OPS module Philips CRD52 OPS module

    OPS accessory

    CRD52/00

    Philips CRD52 OPS module

    Bring Android SoC power to Philips displays with CRD52 module. Sliding into the display’s OPS slot, it brings the blazing performance and flexibility of Android, with the opportunity to add Philips Wave remote device management, and more.

    OPS accessory

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    Philips CRD52 OPS module

    Simply add the power of Android

    Insert into OPS slot. No additional connections required.

    Incorporating the world-renowned reliability of Android 14. Optimised for native Android apps, this plug and play System on Chip (SoC) enables you to install web apps and software directly onto the display, eliminating the need for an external media player.

    Easily add and schedule your content.

    The Android SoC built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch apps and content based on time of day. You can play content from USB, internal memory, or local network.

    Play and control online content.

    A built-in HTML5 browser enables you to play and control online content.

    Simplified installation and setup, monitoring and control.

    Philips Wave – the evolutionary remote device management platform – puts you fully in control. Simplified installation and setup, monitoring and control, firmware upgrades, managing playlists, and setting power schedules. Saving time, energy, and environmental impact.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Power consumption
      Typ: 10  W
      Input voltage
      12 - 19V
      Type
      On board connector for OPS
      Input connector
      OPS interconnection

    • Dimensions

      Net (mm)
      200(W) x 30(H) x 135(D)

    • Weight

      Net (Kg)
      0.755

    • Main Chip

      CPU
      Quad-Core Cortex-A72 @2.2GHz, Quad-Core Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali-G52 MC3
      Memory
      8GB DDR3
      Storage
      64G eMMc

    • Android

      Version
      14

    • Front end I/O

      Input Signal
      USB 3.0 (x2), Micro USB (OTG), Micro SD, LAN (Gb), optional WiFi module (CRD29)
      Output Signal
      DP 1.2

    • Operational Environment

      Temperature
      5 - 40 degC
      Humidity
      20 - 80% (without condensation)

    • Storage Environment

      Temperature
      -20 - 60 degC
      Humidity
      10 - 80% (without condensation)

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