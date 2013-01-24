Home
Philips Sonicare AdaptiveClean

HX9042/07
    Cleaning hard-to-reach trouble spots just got a lot easier. Our AdaptiveClean brush head enables 4x more surface contact* and easily absorbs any excess brushing pressure. However you brush, you get a truly deep clean that's gentle on gums. See all benefits

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • Deepest clean
      4x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

      Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, the bristles of the brush head can adjust to the shape of each tooth's surface. You get up to 4x more surface contact* and up to 10x more plaque removal** along the gum line and between teeth. Even hard-to-reach areas get a deep clean that's still gentle on gums.

      Up to 2x better for gums than a manual brush

      With an AdaptiveClean brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your sonic toothbrush tracks along the gum line, the flexible sides and bristles of the brush head absorb any excessive pressure you might apply. The soft tissue around your gums is protected even if you brush too hard.

      10x more plaque removal** from hard-to-reach areas

      Our most innovative brush head is also our deepest cleaning brush head yet. Thanks to its flexible form, the AdaptiveClean brush head can remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas. The movement of the brush head is specifically designed to enhance the dynamic cleaning action of your Philips sonic toothbrush. However you brush, you get an exceptional clean that you can see and feel.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 AdaptiveClean standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Improves gum health in 2 weeks
        Plaque removal
        Removes 10x more plaque**

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

          • Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
          • * than a manual toothbrush