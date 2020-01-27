Search terms

Airfryer Premium XX, Black/White

Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. 

New Airfryer Premium XXL, best Philips Airfryer ever made

Philips Steam generator iron

HD9863/99

SmartSensing technology for perfect results in two easy steps

New family-size baking dish accessory*, perfect for making twice the number of portions**

Exclusive NutriU app, with 500+ recipes and cooking tips personalized to your preferences

Smart chef programs for popular dishes

Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!

Perfect results at the touch of a button. Smarter, easier and tastier. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!

* Available with HD9863

** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9956)

New Airfryer Premium XXL

Smart Sensing technology

The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose your favourite food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.

New family-size baking dish

Double the portions with new family-size baking dish**

Bring more healthy variety to family mealtimes with the new family-size baking dish*. It is perfect for making twice the number of portions** and serving up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket. Lasagnas, cakes, anything you want! You can cook even a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. 

 

 

* Available with HD9863

** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9956)

Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

Exclusive NutriU app

Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

Download NutriU app
Smart chef programs for popular dishes, Airfryer with rapid technology

Smart chef programs for popular dishes

Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL. 

Philips Airfryer, Fat Removal technology

Fat Removal technology for delicious, healthy results

Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*

 

* Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!

You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

Philips Airfryer, dishwasher safe parts

Easy to clean with QuickClean and dishwasher-safe parts

Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

Watch Airfryer Premium XXL in action

Philips Airfryer XXL video thumbnail, product video

What others say about Airfryer Premium XXL

What is in the box?

Philips Airfryer

New Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9863/99, comes with:

 

  • Family-size baking dish
  • 9 muffin cups.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Airfryers work?

 

Air fryers from Philips have a special floor design, which allows for the hot air to be swirled up again and create an even cooking effect. Perfect for everyone who likes fast, delicious results.

What is Keep warm mode?

With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

What is Fat Removal technology?

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat. Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food.

Are Airfryers really worth it?

If you are conscious about your diet, you probably want to avoid unnecessary fat when cooking. A hot air fryer is hence a good alternative to a deep fryer that’s using fat. In addition to this, air fryers don’t produce any nasty frying smells and you don’t have to worry about the disposal of old cooking oil. Even cleaning is easier with a hot air fryer – all removable parts are usually dishwasher-safe.

Looking for a different Philips Airfryer?

NutriU app

NutriU app

Delicious recipe ideas to your needs

500+ recipes, tips and personalized recommendations

Daily inspiration to discover favorite recipes

Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

Seamless remote control of your Airfryer*

App store
Google store
NutriU QR code

* Only connected Airfryers

NutriU app screens

