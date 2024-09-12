Versuni is recalling the Philips Pressurized Steam Generator Irons within the following model and code numbers:

Product model: Starting with GC96 (GC9630, GC9635, GC9642, GC9650, GC9660, GC9675, GC9682)

Code number: 2419, 2420, 2421, 2422, 2423, 2424, 2425, 2426, 2427, 2428, 2429, 2430, 2431, 2432, 2433, 2434, 2435, 2436, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2440, 2441 ​

(Please refer to FAQs for full list and how to find out your model and code number)

This action is taken due an identified manufacturing issue in the welding of the boiler that generates the steam in the steam system, which may result in injuries like burns or impact-related injuries. We have made the decision to recall these products because the safety of our consumers is of the utmost importance to us.

If you have one of these products (with the specific numbers mentioned above), please contact us to initiate a repair request.



As part of this recall, your device will be reworked and the boiling unit will be replaced with an improved version. ​