The Philips Sonicare App is available on most smartphones as long as the operating system (OS) meets the minimum requirement below.

Android: Android 12 and higher

Apple: iOS 17 and higher

The Philips Sonicare for Kids App is available on most smartphones and tablets, as long as the operating system (OS) meets the minimum requirement below.

Android: Android 8 and higher

Apple: iOS 12 and higher

Devices that have been rooted or jailbroken are not supported on either app. Nor are Huawei brand devices, regardless of their operating system.

You can download the apps by visiting the Google Play Store or the Apple iOS Store.