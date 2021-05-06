Home
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6800/44

How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?

You can simply and easily register your Philips Sonicare FlexCare or DiamondClean Smart toothbrush to receive six months of addition warranty. Follow the instructions provided below to register your product.

Register online

To register your product via the Philips website, simply click here and either create your free Philips account or log in to your existing one. 

Once logged in, simply click "Register your product" and follow the instructions provided on-screen.

Tip: when it comes to registering your Philips Sonicare product, the model number of your toothbrush is often printed on the bottom of the handle.

Registering via the Sonicare or Sonicare for Kids app

Note: only Philips Sonicare toothbrushes that are compatible with the Sonicare or Sonicare for Kids app can register using this method.

To register your Sonicare product via the Sonicare app, simply log in to your Philips account in the app and connect your toothbrush via Bluetooth. Once connected, tap the three dots icon in the bottom right corner of the app and select "My products" from the menu. You will then be able to select "Register your product"and follow the on-screen instructions.

To register your Sonicare product via the Sonicare for Kids app, access the support menu when logged into your Philips account and find "Register your product" at the bottom of the menu.

    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
