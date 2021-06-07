Home
QP6530/23 OneBlade Pro Face
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?

When the blade of your Philips OneBlade is no longer providing great results when shaving and trimming, you can quickly and easily replace it by following the instructions provided.

Instructions for changing the blade on your Philips OneBlade

Follow the steps below to replace the blade on your Philips OneBlade. Numbers correspond to the illustrations below.
  1. To remove your worn out blade, switch off the OneBlade and carefully push the blade release switch upwards while holding the blade on both sides. 
  2. Dispose of the worn out blade correctly.
  3. Remove the replacement blade from any packaging. Be mindful that the edges of the blade are sharp.
  4. Hold the new blade on both sides and press it into the handle until you hear a "click". When the blade has clicked into place, your OneBlade is ready to use.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP6530/23 , QP6505/23 .

