Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

LCD monitor with SmartImage

19B4QCB5/89
  • Sustainable productivity Sustainable productivity Sustainable productivity
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor with SmartImage

    19B4QCB5/89

    Sustainable productivity

    The Philips LED display using 85% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor with SmartImage

    Sustainable productivity

    The Philips LED display using 85% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

    Sustainable productivity

    The Philips LED display using 85% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    LCD monitor with SmartImage

    Sustainable productivity

    The Philips LED display using 85% recycled materials and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all office-monitors

      Sustainable productivity

      with an energy efficient ergonomic LED display

      • B Line
      • 19" (48.3 cm)
      • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

      You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long workday; cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

      SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

      100% recyclable packaging

      Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilize >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        19 inch / 48.3 cm
        Effective viewing area
        374.78 (H) x 299.83 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        5:4
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 1024 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1,000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.2928 x 0.2928 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        1.5W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Volume
        • SmartPower
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        110  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -65/65  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        17.33 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        <0.3 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        <0.2 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
        • Built-in

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        404 x 506 x 227  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        404 x 346 x 61  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        460 x 448 x 159  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.61  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.71  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.48  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • TCO Certified
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Recycled material
        85%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Lead free
        • Mercury free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • cETLus
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • WEEE
        • CU
        • PSB
        • RCM

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse