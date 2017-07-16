Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.