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    Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

    436M6VBRAB/01

    Get in the moment

    The Momentum display with HDR and immersive Ambiglow lighting brings you to experience a new level of entertainment immersion. HDR technology with an expansive UHD display gives impeccable picture quality to reveal fine details.

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    Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

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    Get in the moment

    • Momentum
    • 43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

    These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

    MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

    MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

    Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use the Picture-by-Picture (PbP) for monitoring four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

    Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

    Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

    Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

    Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

    Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

    Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

    Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

    Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

    DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

    All your connections through one USB-C cable

    The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. With USB 3.1 you also get fast data transfer, up-to 20-times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie faster than ever. All your connections through one simple cable.

    USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

    Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      42.51 inch / 108 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      MVA
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.245 x 0.245 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion colors (10 bit*)
      Color gamut (min.)
      BT. 709 Coverage: 100%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 97.6%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      SmartContrast
      50,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      941.18 (H) x 529.42 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      23 - 80 Hz (V) / 30 - 160 kHz (H)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      103.64 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 2%
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      DisplayHDR400 certified

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
      • HDMI 2.0 x 2
      • USB-C (DP Alt mode)
      USB
      USB 3.0x3 (1 w/fast charging)*
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      7 W x 2 with DTS sound
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • SmartImage Game/Return
      • Volume/Down
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Ambiglow
      • Low Input Lag
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (200x200mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl
      Remote control type
      Philips RC6 remote control
      MultiView
      • PIP/PBP mode
      • 4x devices

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/10  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      120 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)
      Energy Label Class
      C

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      976 x 661 x 264  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      1090 x 764 x 338  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      976 x 574 x 63  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      18.84  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      12.72  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      11.97  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      • WEEE
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • KC
      • KCC
      • PSE
      • VCCI
      • J-MOSS
      • BSMI
      • SEMKO
      • RCM
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • EAC
      • cETLus
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • PSB
      • E-standby
      • SASO
      • CB
      • China RoHS
      • UKRAINIAN
      • Kuwait
      • KUCAS
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy / Textured

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    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
    • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
    • 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC
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