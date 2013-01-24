Home
OLED

4K UHD OLED Android TV

55OLED706/56
  Lifelike picture. Magical light.
    OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    55OLED706/56

    Lifelike picture. Magical light.

    Whatever you love, this OLED TV sets it alight. A richly detailed, beautifully realistic picture combines with Philips unique Ambilight to make movie night a blockbuster event. While every gaming session takes you to another world. See all benefits

    OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Lifelike picture. Magical light.

    Whatever you love, this OLED TV sets it alight. A richly detailed, beautifully realistic picture combines with Philips unique Ambilight to make movie night a blockbuster event. While every gaming session takes you to another world. See all benefits

    Lifelike picture. Magical light.

    Whatever you love, this OLED TV sets it alight. A richly detailed, beautifully realistic picture combines with Philips unique Ambilight to make movie night a blockbuster event. While every gaming session takes you to another world. See all benefits

    OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Lifelike picture. Magical light.

    Whatever you love, this OLED TV sets it alight. A richly detailed, beautifully realistic picture combines with Philips unique Ambilight to make movie night a blockbuster event. While every gaming session takes you to another world. See all benefits

      Lifelike picture. Magical light.

      4K UHD OLED Android TV

      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • 3-sided Ambilight TV
      • 139 cm (55") Android TV
      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, and smooth motion.

      This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

      This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

      With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike picture. Blacks are deeper. Colors are truer. Details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. All major HDR formats are supported. You'll feel the full power of every scene.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the movie while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

      Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

      Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR and Freesync are supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

      Premium design. From stand to remote

      Every inch of this TV looks and feels premium. The ultra-thin metal bezel. The beautiful aluminum feet. Or the remote with a backlit Ambilight key, which makes it easy to turn on Ambilight-even in the dark.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Wide Color Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • ISF Color Management
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • CalMAN Ready

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160@120Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160@120Hz

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon instant video
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Fitness App
        • Spotify
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        • Device connection wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • FW download in background
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        with Voice
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI VRR
        • Yes on all HDMI ports
        • FreeSync Premium

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Output power : 50 Watt (RMS)
        • 2.1 Channel
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx2 mid-high speaker, 30W sub-woofer
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization

      • Dimensions

        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Box height
        860.0  mm
        Box width
        1400.0  mm
        Product weight
        19.0  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        19.4  kg
        Set Depth
        58.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        230.0  mm
        Set Height
        705.6  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        722.4  mm
        Set Width
        1227.8  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1227.8  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        27.9  kg

      • Design

        Stand design
        Metal dark chrome facet sticks

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • *Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.