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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

6800 series4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™

55PUT6801/56

4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless

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4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV

  • 139 cm (55")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

Cloud Gaming: high quality games for all ages

Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.