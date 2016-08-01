Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- 2 x AAA Batteries
4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
Amazing TV starts with 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Ambilight. Enjoy the beautifully crafted Philips 7100 Series for an incredible entertainment experience with rich sound. And with Android TV, you can enjoy more right from your couch. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from three-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.
The Google Play store and Philips app gallery go beyond traditional TV programming to bring you a big online collection of movies, TV, music, apps and games. 16GB of expandable memory means there’s plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.
High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.
Philips Premium Color combines a wide color gamut panel enhanced by 85% with 4 Trillion colors processing. With so much more color resolution and brilliant saturated colors, you’ll forget you’re looking at a screen at all.
Your home represents your style. Our designers chose subtle, sophisticated colors and quality finishes like polished chrome to create a TV design that blends seamlessly with your interior.
Great TV speakers demand a powerful processing engine that preserves the purity of the original audio content. DTS Premium Suite is designed to deliver the experience consumers have come to expect from high end sound processing: immersive surround with deep, rich bass and crystal clear dialog that’s delivered at maximum volume levels and without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.
The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.
Experience the beautiful design of these open ribbon stands. Their slim legs have been perfectly shaped for a clean, architectural look combined with just the right amount of curvature. And with a unique dark chrome finish, they’ll keep you enthralled with their elegance.
