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  • Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    2000i Series Air Purifier for Large Rooms

    AC2939/90

    Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens, dust or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 380 m³/h.

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    2000i Series Air Purifier for Large Rooms

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    Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (3,4,7)

    • Purifies rooms up to 98 m²
    • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • Connected with Air+ app
    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

    Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (8)

    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 98 m2

    Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 98 m2

    The 360 degree powerful airflow distributes clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 380 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants. 20 m2 is purified in just 6 minutes. (1)

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Auto-ambient lighting

    Auto-ambient lighting

    The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 46 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

    Long lasting filter with smart change indicator

    Long lasting filter with smart change indicator

    Long filter lifetime means long-term saving. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters help you save money in the long term vs other leading air purifiers (12). Check the filter lifetime indicator in your purifiers digital display, to know when it is time to replace the filter.

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (13)

    Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air (13)

    Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency (12). Certified by the European Center for allergy Research Foundation.

    Automatically senses and adapts for best results

    Automatically senses and adapts for best results

    The new Self-adaptive technology powered by artificial intelligence offers you an even smarter experience (10). It thinks, learns and self-adapts to your needs so you don't have to. It’s not only reacting to the sensors but also considering room size, outdoor data and behavioral patterns. It automatically provides clean, healthy air while keeping noise and energy levels to minimum. You can also choose from 4 x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      46  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2  W
      Voltage
      230  V

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      3 years (6)
      Replacement filter
      FY2180/30
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Air+
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      Alexa, Google Home (8)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      5.8  kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      274*274*585
      Color(s)
      White, White spekle

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      380  m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      Up to 98 m²
      Filtration layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      15  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Auto-ambient light
      Yes
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      54 dB (9)

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    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 380 m³/h by the room size of 48 m³(assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2)CADR tested by a certified third-party lab per GB/T18801-2015. Due to improvements to our testing and quality control, CADR values were upgraded. If packaging isn’t yet updated, rest assured the product meets the higher specifications listed online.
    • (3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
    • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
    • (8)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
    • (9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
    • (10)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
    • (11)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
    • (12)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.
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