Healthier Air, Always
Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.
Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO
With advanced Aerasense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.
The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.
User friendly child lock function
The NanoProtect HEPA filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles. The ever-finer filter effectively removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*, including common allergens, dust, pollutions, bacteria and some virus.
Upgraded VitaShield technology effectively removes particles as small as 20 Nanometers* (more than 100 times smaller than upper limit of PM2.5), including common allergens, bacteria and some viruses. It also provides the assured protection from TVOC and odor. PM 2.5 is defined as fine dust particles of a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM 2.5 can penetrate and settle in the deepest areas of the lungs and cause health problems.
AeraSense is a professional-grade sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then give you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.
4 settings to give you an ample selection of fan speeds
3 options for lights on/off setting to meet your needs.
The core of TwinForce aerodynamic design lies in the precision of twin-fan design and the optimized aerodynamic tunnel curvature. Together with dual air intake architecture the airflow is boosted for supreme Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 657 m3/hr*
