    Series 600 Pedestal Fan

    ACP620/00

    Powerful cooling, guaranteed

    Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day.

    See all benefits

    Series 600 Pedestal Fan

    Powerful cooling, guaranteed

    • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
    • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
    • Tiltable and oscillating
    • Head diameter 45 cm
    Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

    Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

    With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.

    Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

    Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

    Provides a cooling airflow of 3250 m³/h to keep your room fresh and comfortable. It circulates air efficiently, helping reduce stuffiness and ensuring a pleasant breeze throughout the space.

    Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

    Quiet cooling at the lowest setting

    Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 40 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort without noise, keeping your space calm and relaxing.

    Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

    Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

    Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.

    Customize your comfort with adjustable speeds

    Customize your comfort with adjustable speeds

    Easily adjust settings with 3 speed options, allowing you to choose from a gentle breeze to a more powerful airflow. Select the setting that suits you best and enjoy personalized comfort.

    Automatic rotation and tilting to feel the breeze anywhere

    Automatic rotation and tilting to feel the breeze anywhere

    Feel the cooling breeze in every corner. Our fan can be tilted 30 degrees and rotates 80 degrees automatically, ensuring even airflow throughout the whole room.

    XL base for extra stability

    XL base for extra stability

    The XL base provides added stability, ensuring the fan stays securely in place even at higher speeds. This sturdy design reduces wobbling and enhances overall safety, allowing for a more reliable and steady cooling experience.

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    Energy-efficient cooling for everyday use

    The fan is energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 45 W, less than a traditional light bulb and 50 times less than a standard portable AC, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice.

    Built-in safety features for worry-free cooling

    Built-in safety features for worry-free cooling

    This fan is built with safety in mind, featuring a thermal fuse, certified plug and RoHS standards. The thermal fuse cuts power if the motor overheats, while the certified plug ensures secure operation. RoHS limits the use of harmful materials, making this fan a safer choice for you and the environment.

    Height adjustable for your comfort

    Height adjustable for your comfort

    Enjoy customizable comfort with the telescopic, height-adjustable fan, allowing you to easily move it up and down. Find the perfect airflow direction to suit your needs, whether you're sitting, standing, or lying down.

    Easy to set-up, easy to clean

    Easy to set-up, easy to clean

    This fan can easily be assembled in a few steps. Plus, the fan is made to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Pedestal Fan
      Color
      White
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      45 W
      Min. sound level
      40.1 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      47.1 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      3250 m3/h

    • Usability

      Speed settings
      3
      Cord length
      1.6 m
      Oscillation
      80°
      Vertical Tilt
      30°
      Interface
      Push

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Head diameter
      44.7 cm
      Product Length
      44.7 cm
      Product Width
      42.5 cm
      Product Height
      122.0 cm
      Product Weight
      5.3 kg
      Package Length
      59.0 cm
      Package Width
      18.5 cm
      Package Height
      46.5 cm
      Package Weight
      6.56 kg

    • Energy Efficiency

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

