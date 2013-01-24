Home
Portable Radio

AE1530/00
    -{discount-value}

    You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio. See all benefits

      Fully pocketable size

      • FM/MW, Analogue tuning
      • Built-in speaker
      • Headphone jack
      • Battery operated
      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

      A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Output power
        100 mW RMS

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.08  kg
        Main unit depth
        19  mm
        Main unit height
        117  mm
        Main unit width
        56  mm

      • Power

        Battery type
        AAA size (LR3)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        2

