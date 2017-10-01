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  • Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go Enjoy your music wherever you go

    wireless portable speaker

    AT10/00

    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    Enjoy listening to music from the compact Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Simply choose your music source, from Bluetooth wireless streaming, FM radio, audio-in, USB or an SD card! A built-in rechargeable battery means music everywhere

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    wireless portable speaker

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    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    • Bluetooth®
    • USB Direct
    • SD
    • FM digital tuner
    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

    Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

    Up to 20-hour music playback

    Up to 20-hour music playback

    This player's long-lasting power comes in the form of 20 hours of continuous music playback or FM radio listening - all on a single charge.

    USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

    USB Direct and SD card slot for MP3 music playback

    FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound system
      stereo
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      3W

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner bands
      FM
      Antenna type
      Telescopic

    • Convenience

      Display type
      LED display

    • Compatibility

      Android tablets & smartphones
      with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
      iPod touch
      3rd generation or later
      iPad
      • iPad 1
      • iPad 2
      • iPad mini
      • iPad with Retina display
      • new iPad
      iPhone
      • iPhone 3
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4
      • iPhone 4S
      • iPhone 5
      • iPhone 5C
      • iPhone 5S
      other Bluetooth-enabled device
      Yes
      other music devices
      with Bluetooth 2.1 or above
      work with
      Bluetooth 4.0 or below

    • Power

      Battery type
      Built-in lithium
      Music play time
      20  hour(s)

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      for charging

    • Audio Playback

      Playback Media
      • USB flash drive
      • SD Card
      Playback mode
      • Next and Previous track
      • Fast forward and backward
      • Play and Pause
      Audio supported format
      MP3

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