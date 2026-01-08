BAR311/00
Foam milk perfectly
Our special Baristina milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style you desire – simple to use, and super-easy to clean, too. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.
Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.
Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.
Smooth, non-stick surfaces mean you only need a rinse and a wipe to clean yourfrother while the whisk and lidare dishwasher-friendly.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.