Search terms

EN
AR
  • Foam milk perfectly Foam milk perfectly Foam milk perfectly
  • Play Pause

    Baristina Milk frother

    BAR311/00

    Foam milk perfectly

    Our special Baristina milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style you desire – simple to use, and super-easy to clean, too. ​

    See all benefits

    Baristina Milk frother

    Similar products

    See all Coffee maker accessories and parts

    Foam milk perfectly

    Works hot and cold, with dairy and non-dairy​

    • Milky white
    For fine foam​

    For fine foam​

    Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.

    Hot or cold​

    Hot or cold​

    Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.

    Any milk, any time​

    Any milk, any time​

    Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.

    Easy to clean​

    Easy to clean​

    Smooth, non-stick surfaces mean you only need a rinse and a wipe to clean yourfrother while the whisk and lidare dishwasher-friendly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China
      Designed in
      Netherlands

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V / 120 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz / 60 Hz
      Weight of the product
      0,79 kg
      Product dimensions
      112mm (width), 195mm (height), 112mm (depth)
      Cord length
      75 cm

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe parts
      Whisk, lid and spoon
      Accessories included
      Spoon
      Beverages
      • Hot foam
      • Cold foam
      Capacity
      120 ml
      Frothing time
      <130 seconds

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Energy consumption in stand-by
      <0.25W
      Power consumption brewing
      15.3Wh
      Packaging material
      100% recyclable
      Machine material
      >50% of plastics used are recycled plastics

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.