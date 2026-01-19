Search terms

    Baristina Coffee Grounds Box

    BAR313/60

    Brew. Save. Compost.

    Our coffee grounds box is your stylish solution with Baristina's signature clean lines and is made from 62% recycled plastic. No more constant trips to the bin—just stop, pop, and drop the used coffee grounds into the box.

    Brew. Save. Compost.

    Save pucks for organic waste.

    • Brew. Save. Compost. Save pucks for organic waste.
    • More brewing, less cleaning. Dishwasher-friendly.
    • A perfect match. Matching set or a pop of contrast.

    Save pucks for organic waste

    Our coffee grounds box is your handy go-to for saving used coffee grounds before empying them into the organic waste. Save up to 20 pucks at a time.

    Dishwasher-friendly

    Let the dishwasher handle the dirty work. Our coffee grounds box is dishwasher-friendly, leaving more time to enjoy your brew.

    Matching set or a pop of contrast.

    Whichever of the two colours you choose, the coffee grounds box completes your Baristina look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China
      Designed in
      Netherlands

    • Technical Specifications

      Capacity
      912 ml (Around 20 pucks)

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Width
      105mm (Diameter)
      Product Height
      148mm (Height with lid on)
      Product Weight
      0,25kg

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging material
      100% recycled paper
      Recycled packaging material
      62% recycled plastic

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

