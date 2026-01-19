BAR313/60
Brew. Save. Compost.
Our coffee grounds box is your stylish solution with Baristina's signature clean lines and is made from 62% recycled plastic. No more constant trips to the bin—just stop, pop, and drop the used coffee grounds into the box.See all benefits
Our coffee grounds box is your handy go-to for saving used coffee grounds before empying them into the organic waste. Save up to 20 pucks at a time.
Let the dishwasher handle the dirty work. Our coffee grounds box is dishwasher-friendly, leaving more time to enjoy your brew.
Whichever of the two colours you choose, the coffee grounds box completes your Baristina look.
Country of origin
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Service
Sustainability
