Milk Twister

Milk frother

CA6500/63
    -{discount-value}

    Amazingly velvety foam

    The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits

    The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits

      Amazingly velvety foam

      Your cup of coffee just got more interesting

      • Non-stick coating
      • Fits 120ml milk
      • Enough for 2 cappuccinos
      • Prepares hot & cold froth
      Multifunctional: A variety of coffee and milk drinks

      Multifunctional: A variety of coffee and milk drinks

      Not only for a variety of delicious hot & cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.

      Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

      Hot & cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

      The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.

      Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

      Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

      Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of towel thanks to the non-stick.

      Easy to use, dishwasher-safe parts

      Easy to use, dishwasher-safe parts

      The whisker and lid of the Philips Milk frother are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

      Enough milk foam for 2 cups

      Enough milk foam for 2 cups

      With a capacity of 120 ml the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enought for 2 cups.

      Cordless, 360 degree base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless, 360 degree base for easy lifting and placing

      The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.

      One touch for easy operation

      This Milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Ease of use and comfort
        Automatic shut-off

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        420 - 500  W

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Frothing time
        130  sec
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Capacity
        120  ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        151 x 151 x 217  mm
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        130 x 130 x 200  mm
        Weight of product
        0.6  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

