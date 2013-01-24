Remove scale and prolong your machine lifetime
Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best and it provides you with the best coffee taste at any time. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale from your machine. See all benefits
The Philips decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.
Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.
The exclusive formula of the Philips espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.
Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Philips and Saeco espresso machine.
The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.
Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions