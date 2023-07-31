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  • s-bag® Anti-Allergy s-bag® Anti-Allergy s-bag® Anti-Allergy

    S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

    FC8022/04

    s-bag® Anti-Allergy

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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    S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

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    s-bag® Anti-Allergy

    Better filtration, ideal for allergy sufferers

    • 4 x dust bags
    • One standard fits all
    • Anti-allergy filtration
    A universal standard for an easy choice

    A universal standard for an easy choice

    The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

    Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

    Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers

    s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Synthetic, 4-layer
      Product type
      Vacuum cleaner bags
      Certifications
      TÜV-certified
      Dust capacity
      3L
      Dust bags included
      4x dust bags
      Compatible with
      • 5000 Series, Performer Active - XD51xx, FC8563, FC8574 - FC8579, FC8584 - FC8589; 6000 Series, LED - XD6122, XD6142
      • Performer - FC8680 - FC8682, FC9150 - FC9179; Performer Expert - FC8720 - FC8728; PerformerPro - FC9180 - FC9199; Performer Ultimate - FC8921 - FC8925, FC8941 - FC8957; Jewel - FC9050 - FC9079; HomeRun - XU3100, XU3110
      • 2000 Series, PowerGO - FC8240 - FC8246, FC8293 - FC8296, FC8250, FC8253, FC8289; 3000 Series, Performer Compact - FC8366 - FC8367, FC8370 - FC8379, FC8383 - FC8389, XD30xx, XD31xx
      • 7000 Series, Performer Silent - FC8780, FC8781, FC8782, FC8783, FC8784, FC8785, FC8786, FC8787, FC8789; 8000 Series, Performer (LED) - XD8121, XD8122, XD8142, XD8152, XD8022, XD8042, XD8052
      Dust bag type
      s-bag® Anti-Allergy

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Sweden

    • Suitable for

      HomeRun
      • XV1451
      • XU5100
      • XU9100
      • XU2100

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