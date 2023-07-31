s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
Anti-allergy, ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers
s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.
High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden
The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.
Hygienic closing system for easy disposal
The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.
Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Synthetic, 4-layer
Product type
Vacuum cleaner bags
Certifications
TÜV-certified
Dust capacity
3L
Dust bags included
4x dust bags
Compatible with
5000 Series, Performer Active - XD51xx, FC8563, FC8574 - FC8579, FC8584 - FC8589; 6000 Series, LED - XD6122, XD6142