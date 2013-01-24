Home
    Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate

    Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

    Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

      Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate

      Original dust bags and filter replacements

      • 4 x dust bags (s-bag® ULP)
      • 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter
      • 1 x triple-layer motor filter
      s-bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags

      The kit contains 4 x s- bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags. This dust bag has an XXL 5 liter capacity and therefore it helps maintain the cleaning performance for longer. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.

      Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      The kit contains 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter. The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Triple-layer motor filter

      The kit contains 1 x triple-layer motor filter. This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        s-bag Ultra Long Performance
        4x
        HEPA filter
        1x
        Triple-layer inlet filter
        1x

      • Suitable for

        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        • FC9150 - FC9179
        PerformerPro
        FC9180 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8728
        Performer Silent
        • FC8741
        • FC8743
        • FC8745
        • FC8779 - FC8786
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921 - FC8925
        • FC8941 - FC8957

