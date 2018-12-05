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  • Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate

    Performer Replacement Kit

    FC8060/01

    Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate

    Original starter kit for the Philips vacuum cleaners. The kit contains 4 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters which need to be replaced once a year.

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    Performer Replacement Kit

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    Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate

    Original dust bags and filter replacements

    • 4 x dust bags (s-bag® ULP)
    • 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter
    • 1 x triple-layer motor filter
    s-bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags

    s-bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags

    The kit contains 4 x s- bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags. This dust bag has an XXL 5 liter capacity and therefore it helps maintain the cleaning performance for longer. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.

    Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    The kit contains 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter. The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.

    Triple-layer motor filter

    Triple-layer motor filter

    The kit contains 1 x triple-layer motor filter. This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

    Technical Specifications

    • Suitable for

      Jewel
      FC9050 - FC9079
      Performer
      • FC8680 - FC8682
      • FC9150 - FC9179
      Performer Expert
      FC8720 - FC8728
      PerformerPro
      FC9180 - FC9199
      Performer Ultimate
      • FC8921 - FC8925
      • FC8941 - FC8957
      7000 Series, Performer Silent
      • FC8741
      • FC8743
      • FC8745
      • FC8779 - FC8786

    • Contains

      s-bag Ultra Long Performance
      4x
      HEPA filter
      1x
      Triple-layer inlet filter
      1x
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