PowerPro Expert

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9747/09
  • Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8* Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8* Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*
    PowerPro Expert Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9747/09

    Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ LED nozzle to reveal hidden dust. See all benefits

      Highest suction power with PowerCyclone 8*

      AllergyLock capturing >99.9%** of fine dust

      • 900 W
      • PowerCyclone 8
      900W motor for high suction power

      900W motor for high suction power

      High-efficiency 900W motor with over 50,000 RPM, generates high suction power for a superior clean every time. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase for a 5-year motor warranty.

      99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver deep cleaning results

      99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver deep cleaning results

      TriActive+ LED and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.

      PowerCyclone 8 enables highest suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 8 enables highest suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and enable highest suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for immaculate cleaning results.

      Allergy Lock traps dust inside for a high level of hygiene

      Allergy Lock traps dust inside for a high level of hygiene

      Allergy Lock system uses a sensor to ensure dust container is fully sealed before operating, trapping dust and allergens inside for a clean and ultra hygienic environment.

      TriActive+ LED nozzle reveals hidden dust for thorough clean

      TriActive+ LED nozzle reveals hidden dust for thorough clean

      TriActive+ LED lights make invisible dust visible on hard floors so you never miss a spot and can ensure the most thorough cleaning on all types of hard floors. A sensor automatically turns the LED lights on when the nozzle is in use and off when it is not. 3x AA batteries included.

      On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

      Digital power control function to adjust suction power

      Digital power control function to adjust suction power

      Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Mini Turbo brush for easy (pet) hair and fluff removal

      Mini Turbo brush for easy (pet) hair and fluff removal

      The Mini Turbo brush rotates to quickly removes hair, fluff and dust from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13****.

      Technical Specifications

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        • Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ LED nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Additional nozzle
        Mini turbo brush
        Extra accessories
        3x AA Batteries

      • Design

        Color
        Ink Black

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        505x292x292  mm
        Weight of product
        5.5  kg

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        < 0,5  W
        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        32.5  l/s
        Sound power level
        67 – 75  dB
        Input power (max)
        900  W

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level****

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10  m
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        7  m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Accessories

        Filter replacement kit
        • CP0618 Inlet filter
        • CP0617 Exhaust filter

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • suction power compared to 10 most selling high end bagless vacuum cleaners (> 150€) in Germany H1’2019
          • *Filtration performance is tested to DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
          • ***Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
          • **99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).
