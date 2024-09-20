FY0900/30
Original filter for Purifiers 900 and 800 Series
Genuine replacement filter for your air purifier: 2in1 HEPA NanoProtect and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses. Now with sustainable foldable design for 40% smaller packaging.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series: AC0920, AC0921. As well as the 800 Series: AC0817, AC0819, AC0820. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.
Our new filter design allows it to fold, thus saving packaging space and reducing our carbon footprint. With 23% less plastic, this is our most compact and sustainable filter yet. (3)
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.
2-layer filtration made of pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens or bacteria.
Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Included in the box
Filtration layers
Weight and dimensions
Replacement
Performance
