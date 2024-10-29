Search terms

    Series 1000 Nano Protect Filter

    FY1413/30

    Intelligent purification

    Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors.

    Series 1000 Nano Protect Filter

    Intelligent purification

    Reduces TVOC and odor

    • Reduces TVOC*
    • Reduces odors
    As long as 12 months lifetime

    As long as 12 months lifetime

    Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

    Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

    Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

    Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China
