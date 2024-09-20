FY3401/00
Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99,9% less bacteria (1)See all benefits
Replacement humidification filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months (2).
The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.
NanoCloud emits an ultra-fine mist that is invisible to the naked eye. It humidifies air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (1)
