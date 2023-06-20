Search terms

Genuine replacement filter

NanoCloud Humidification filter

FY4355/00
  • Healthy air, always Healthy air, always Healthy air, always
    The humidifier core is perfect for your equipment, ensuring consistent high performance. It features NanoCloud technology, which generates nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidifies the air with up to 99% germ suppression. See all benefits

      • NanoCloud technology
      Highly antimicrobial, fog-free humidification

      NanoCloud humidification technology Reduces the spread of bacteria by 99%*, allowing the entire house to drink nano water Leaves no white stains or wet spots water stains*, clean and hygienic

      Genuine Philips humidification filter

      Replacing the accessory with the original Philips humidification filter ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure that it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.18 kg  kg
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        W225*D225*H188  mm
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        W213.4*D213.4*H163
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.57kg  kg
        Color(s)
        Blue

      • Performance

        Bacteria filtration
        Up to 99% reduction in bacteria
        Filter
        NanoCloud Humidification Filter

      • Compatability

        Suitable for these models
        AC3737

          • * by third-party laboratory, with reference to the experimental method ZD/17-2017 test humidifier bacteria release inhibition rate (white staphylococcus 8032) concluded
