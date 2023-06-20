FY3455/00
Original humidification filter for 2in1 3000 Series
The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your appliance, ensuring consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to release invisible mist, humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria spread (1)See all benefits
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Replacement filters for Philips 3000 Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3737. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 6 months (1), reducing hassle and costs
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (2)
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
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