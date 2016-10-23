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2 year warranty

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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4517/26

1 award

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .

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More effective calc clean with calc container

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45g/min;190g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400W for quick iron heat up

2400W for quick iron heat up

With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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