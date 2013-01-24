Home
    -{discount-value}

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

      With our improved Quick Calc Release system

      • 45g/min continuous steam
      • 180g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      up to 180g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        45  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        180  g
        Voltage
        240  V
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate gliding performance
        3  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7x16.7x33.2  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88x15.33x31.95  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.791  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.552  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1.569  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

