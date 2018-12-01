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  • Tasty sandwiches made easy Tasty sandwiches made easy Tasty sandwiches made easy

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    HD2393/01

    Tasty sandwiches made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option.

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    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

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    Tasty sandwiches made easy

    With easy lock system and vertical storage

    • 820 W
    • Cut-and-seal plate
    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients/cheese inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates to ensure the ingredients and cheese are sealed inside the sandwiches

    Easy push down lock system

    Easy push down lock system

    Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.

    Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

    Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

    Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage

    Space saving compact storage.

    Cord winding facility

    Cord winding facility

    Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle

    Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.

    High power for fast heating up

    High power for fast heating up

    High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.

    High temperature for a perfectly toasted sandwich

    The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

    Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.

    Rubber feet ensure it stays in one place

    Ensure the product stays in one place during use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      231 x 218 x 90  mm
      Color(s)
      White/Beige

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      820  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cool-touch handle
      Yes
      Non-stick coated plates
      Yes
      On/Off switch (for Europe)
      Yes

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