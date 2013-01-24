Home
    Philips toaster with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons. See all benefits

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

      Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

      The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

      Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

      Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
        Color(s)
        White/lavender

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        850-1000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        0.85  m

