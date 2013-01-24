Enjoy great toast
Philips toaster with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.
Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.
High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.
