Discover fuller flavours
This Philips health grill has high temperature plates to seal in all the juicy flavour. These heat up fast and keep a constant heat, for results you can trust, and can be used in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles. See all benefits
The grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.
The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.
Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food.
Table grill position to grill on double grilling surface.
Contact grill position to quickly prepare your healthy snack.
Oven position to cook your fish, vegetables and pizza.
The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.
Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Finishing
Design