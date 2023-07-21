HD7900/50
Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
From bean to cup, effortlessly. Built-in grinder unlocks fresh flavor with every brew. Duo-bean container lets you swap blends or craft your own. Full carafe or single mug — always the perfect coffee-to-water ratio, thanks to Smart Dosing.See all benefits
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All-in-One Brew lets you brew into the glass jug or directly into your favourite cup, mug, or tumbler to sip conveniently on the go.
Smart Dosing ensures perfect water to coffee ratio with every brew, eliminating guesswork and allowing less refills. Always get the best coffee, never watery or sour.
Coffee for all seasons! Enjoy your coffee warm during the winter, or brew it over ice to cool your summer days.
Easy-to-read LED display. You can adjust intensity (1-3), number of cups (from 1 to 10) and coarseness level. Enjoy coffee just the way you like it at a perfect brewing temperature.
Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.
Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 5 hours later.
Integrated conical burr grinder to customize coarseness and unleash full aroma of your beans. You can also switch it off to use ready-made coffee grounds.
Detachable Duo-bean container with Aroma Seal lets you store and mix two different blends or switch between decaf and regular beans. Easy to clean with the included brush and easy to refill.
Drops of coffee on the plate are a thing of the past. Drip stop lets you pour a cup before brewing completely finishes. Pause, pour and then resume the brewing cycle.
No need to refill the water at every brew thanks to Smart Dosing. And when you do refill, the removable 10-cup water tank with easy-to-read levels can be conveniently removed and placed under the sink.
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