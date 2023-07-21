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  • Fresh-bean flavor in every cup. Fresh-bean flavor in every cup. Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.
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    Philips All-in-1 Brew Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

    HD7900/50

    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

    From bean to cup, effortlessly. Built-in grinder unlocks fresh flavor with every brew. Duo-bean container lets you swap blends or craft your own. Full carafe or single mug — always the perfect coffee-to-water ratio, thanks to Smart Dosing.

    See all benefits

    Philips All-in-1 Brew Drip coffee maker with built-in grinder

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    Fresh-bean flavor in every cup.

    Relaxing to make, delicious to sip.

    • Always perfect coffee to any cup, mug or jug
    • Easy mix or switch between two bean types
    • Space-saving design with detachable water tank
    Brew in the jug, cup*, mug* or tumbler** with All-in-1 brew

    Brew in the jug, cup*, mug* or tumbler** with All-in-1 brew

    All-in-One Brew lets you brew into the glass jug or directly into your favourite cup, mug, or tumbler to sip conveniently on the go.

    Smart Dosing: perfect water to coffee ratio with each brew

    Smart Dosing: perfect water to coffee ratio with each brew

    Smart Dosing ensures perfect water to coffee ratio with every brew, eliminating guesswork and allowing less refills. Always get the best coffee, never watery or sour.

    Brew over ice coffee to to cool your summer days

    Brew over ice coffee to to cool your summer days

    Coffee for all seasons! Enjoy your coffee warm during the winter, or brew it over ice to cool your summer days.

    Customize coffee the way you like it through LED display

    Customize coffee the way you like it through LED display

    Easy-to-read LED display. You can adjust intensity (1-3), number of cups (from 1 to 10) and coarseness level. Enjoy coffee just the way you like it at a perfect brewing temperature.

    Aroma twister for enhanced taste

    Aroma twister for enhanced taste

    Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.

    Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

    Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

    Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 5 hours later.

    Integrated grinder with customizable coarseness level

    Integrated grinder with customizable coarseness level

    Integrated conical burr grinder to customize coarseness and unleash full aroma of your beans. You can also switch it off to use ready-made coffee grounds.

    Detachable duo-bean container to mix and switch your beans

    Detachable duo-bean container to mix and switch your beans

    Detachable Duo-bean container with Aroma Seal lets you store and mix two different blends or switch between decaf and regular beans. Easy to clean with the included brush and easy to refill.

    Drip stop lets you pour a cup before brewing finishes

    Drip stop lets you pour a cup before brewing finishes

    Drops of coffee on the plate are a thing of the past. Drip stop lets you pour a cup before brewing completely finishes. Pause, pour and then resume the brewing cycle.

    Conveniently refill detachable water tank for up to 10 cups

    Conveniently refill detachable water tank for up to 10 cups

    No need to refill the water at every brew thanks to Smart Dosing. And when you do refill, the removable 10-cup water tank with easy-to-read levels can be conveniently removed and placed under the sink.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Color
      Black
      Secondary color
      Metallic
      Pre-programmed settings
      Yes, timer
      Capacity Watertank
      1.25L
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      80±5cm
      Cord storage
      No
      Keep warm function
      Programmable up to 5 hours
      Timer
      Programmable up to 24 hours
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      1.25L
      Jar material
      Glass
      Warranty
      2-year worldwide
      Heating time
      <12 minutes on brewing, <40 minutes on keep warm

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Permanent filter
      Included Accessories 2
      Brush

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      24.5cm
      Product Width
      27cm
      Product Height
      43cm
      Product Weight
      4.5kg
      Package Length
      32.8cm
      Package Width
      28.2 cm
      Package Height
      48.4cm
      Package Weight
      6.04kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *Cup and mug need to be glass or ceramic.
    • ***Max height of tumbler is 10cm.
    • *****Only works in jug mode.
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