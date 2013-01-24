Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep-warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind! See all benefits
Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator
Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage
Breaks from the rounded shape of traditional kettles, stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish
Food-grade stainless steel
Accurate temperature control, lasting durability
Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding
Detachable stainless steel filter effectively filters every cup of water. Detachable design allows for convenient cleaning
Easier handling
Design specifications
Technical specifications
Dimensions and weight