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  • Your go-to partner of Airfryer + HomeID Your go-to partner of Airfryer + HomeID Your go-to partner of Airfryer + HomeID

    7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

    HD9880/92

    Your go-to partner of Airfryer + HomeID

    From start to finish, we’ve removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The HomeID app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.

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    7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

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    See all Airfryer

    Your go-to partner of Airfryer + HomeID

    for guaranteed results and meals you’ll love

    • Rapid CombiAir
    • Food Thermometer
    • Auto-Cook programs
    • Connected with HomeID
    • 22-in-1 Cooking functions
    HomeID guides you through a world of healthy meals

    HomeID guides you through a world of healthy meals

    Guided cooking: Create delicious meals without any fuss by connecting your Airfryer Combi to the HomeID app. With a wide variety of dishes from around the world to choose from, HomeID guides you every step of the way, and you can upload your favourite recipes too!

    Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

    Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

    Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savor. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that’s a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with HomeID automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure your food is always deliciously tender on the inside and your preferred level of crispness to the outside.

    Auto-cook programs provide guidance for the best results

    Auto-cook programs provide guidance for the best results

    Be guided all the way: Philips' new Auto-cook programs take the stress out of cooking when you're in a rush, ensuring you're seamlessly guided all the way for the best results. Just select your ingredient and define the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.

    Food Thermometer for perfecting your favorite foods easily

    Food Thermometer for perfecting your favorite foods easily

    Add a personal touch: Cook steak and other proteins just how you like it, whether that’s rare, well done or somewhere in between.* The integrated Food Thermometer gives you total control.

    QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

    QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

    Next-level QuickClean: It's not just the cooking itself we've made easier; we've even improved the clean up with a new design. The innovative design makes cleaning the Airfryer Combi interior easier than any other Airfryer on the market and all parts are dishwasher safe too.

    Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

    Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

    Reassuringly healthy: Your dishes are cooked just how you like them with up to 99%*** less added fat. You’ll be able to savor all of the delicious taste without the need for oil as the Airfryer Combi uses hot air to cook your favorite healthy dishes.

    XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

    XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

    More food in less time: batch cooking or making meals for 7+ people is now easier and more convenient than ever with the XXL capacity of 2kg/8.3L, our biggest Airfryer yet.

    Cook even more food with wide range of cooking function

    Cook even more food with wide range of cooking function

    Get inspired to go beyond frying: Cook with confidence – Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Braise, Sous-Vide, Slow-Cook, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost and more! Find recipe ideas to match the different cooking methods on HomeID from chefs and other HomeID users.

    Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

    Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

    Sleek design and intuitive display: makes the Airfryer look great in your kitchen, while being easy to use from your very first interaction

    Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

    Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

    Good for you and the planet: Save up to 70% energy and cook up to 40% faster by using a Philips Airfryer vs. using your oven**.

    Learns what you like via HomeID connectivity

    Learns what you like via HomeID connectivity

    Learns what you like: The more you use your Airfryer Combi, the more HomeID will learn how to enhance your cooking experience and be able to recommend recipes tailored to your preferences.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • General Specification

      Internet connectivity
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2200  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      TFT screen
      Yes

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      335x357x443 mm  mm
      Weight of product
      9,4  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • LED display
      • Time control
      • Rapid CombiAir technology
      • Keep warm
      • Wifi connectivity
      Cooking methods
      • Frying
      • Roasting
      • Grilling
      • Baking
      • One-pot cooking
      • Stir-frying
      • Sautee
      • Cook from frozen
      • Reheating
      • Defrosting
      • Keep warm
      • Dehydrating
      • Toasting
      • Stewing
      • Fermenting
      • Confit
      • Slow Cooking
      • Braising
      • Sous vide
      • Combi Baking
      • Combi Roasting
      • Combi Grilling

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Precision: +/- 1 °C for the perfect core temperature.
    • *Energy cost of cooking one chicken (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880.
    • **Cooking of 1kg of fresh fries with 1 tablespoon of oil vs traditional deep frying with 2L.
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