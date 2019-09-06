HD9955/00
Breakfast Kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Breakfast Kit you can prepare a full breakfast for your family in one go. Master how to make a healthy breakfast with poached eggs, bread toast, sausages and vegetablesSee all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips breakfast accessory is great for making eggs, toast, sausage and an endless variety of vegetables for a healthy breakfast.
Remove the breakfast ingredients using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.
Enjoy your favorite poached or scrambled eggs in the Philips egg muffin cups. Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer egg muffin cups over and over again!
Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Weight and Dimensions
Durability
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.