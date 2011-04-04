shaving heads
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
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Keep a close shave
Change heads every 2 years for best results
- CloseCut
- Fits HQ900 series
- Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
Technical Specifications
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Shaving heads
- Fits product types
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HQ6415
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HQ6423
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HQ6610
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HQ6613
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HQ6646
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HQ6675
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HQ6676
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HQ6695
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HQ6696
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HQ6831
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HQ6842
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HQ6843
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HQ6844
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HQ6857
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HQ6859
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HQ6863
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HQ6874
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HQ6879
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HQ6900
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HQ6920
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HQ6940
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HQ6941
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HQ6950
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HQ6970
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HQ6990
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HQ6640\HQ6605
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HQ6645
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HQ6849
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HQ6853
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HQ6854
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HQ6855
- Shaving heads per packaging
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3
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