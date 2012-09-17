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  • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    HQ6996/16

    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    Close even on the neck

    CloseCut blades

    • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
    • 35+ min cordless use/1h charge
    • Pop-up trimmer
    CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

    CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

    CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

    35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    35+ shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

    You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time that's around 14 shaves after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Use your Philips shaver corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Charging indicator

    Charging indicator

    Replacement heads

    For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Run time
      35  minute(s)

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      CloseCut
      Contour following
      Flex & Float System

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Charging indicator
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    • Protection cap
    Badge-D2C

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