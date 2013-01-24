Home
Avance Collection

Juicer

HR1871/71
1 Awards
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    Avance Collection Juicer

    HR1871/71
    1 Awards

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier. See all benefits

    Avance Collection Juicer

      Make 10% more juice* and rinse clean!

      • 1000 W
      • QuickClean
      • 2.5 L, XXL tube
      • Drip stop
      Extract 10% more juice

      Extract 10% more juice

      Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with upside down sieve, the juicer squeezes every drop of your fruits and vegetables, creating a juice fountain. You get up to 10% more juice, compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861.

      Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

      Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

      Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

      No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

      No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

      The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

      2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

      The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.

      QuickClean technology with polished sieve

      QuickClean technology with polished sieve

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning is now as simple as rinsing , thanks to the pre-clean function and the QuickClean polished sieve.

      Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibers

      Pre-clean function rinses away the unwanted fibers

      The Philips juicer is the 1st centrifugal juicer on the market with a pre-clean function. By pouring water in the pusher, you can create a water fountain in the appliance, which rinses away the unwanted fibers from the lid and makes the sieve easier to clean.

      Easily swipe away the fibers from the smooth surfase sieve

      Easily swipe away the fibers from the smooth surfase sieve

      A lot of pulp fibers get stuck in a standard sieve which makes it very difficult to clean. That is not the case for the QuickClean polished sieve of the Philips Juicer, as all surfaces of the sieve are smooth. After pre-cleaning, you can easily swipe away the remaining fibers with a standard kitchen brush. The complete juicer can now be cleaned within a minute!

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

      The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

      Drip stop to prevent juice from dripping

      When activated, the drip stop will prevent the juicer from dripping. The drip stop spout is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials. With one simple move, you prevent the juice from dripping and keep your counter top clean.

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

      Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to clean

        Quickclean
        Yes
        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        2.5 L
        Power
        1000 W

      • General specifications

        2 speeds
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spout accessory
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Aluminium

          • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861