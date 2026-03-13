2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1916/71
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UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Juicer - English (US)
All (8)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
My Philips Juicer stops during use
The locking arm of my Philips juicer is hard to open and / or close
My Philips juicer does not work
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
My Philips Juicer vibrates strongly
Contacting Philips
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