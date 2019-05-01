2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2652/91
Blend. Seal. Go!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.
800W blending power
SpeedTouch with speed guidance
On-the-go tumbler
Easy to clean
Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.
Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.
Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.
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