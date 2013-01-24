Home
Daily Collection

Mini blender

HR2876/01
    The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy! See all benefits

      Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

      • 350 W
      • 0.6 L
      • with mini chopper
      • On the Go bottle accessory
      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Blender with 350W motor power

      Blender with 350W motor power

      350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

      Premium Chrome coated main body of the blender

      Premium Chrome coated main body of the blender

      The Chrome coated main body of the blender will look fantastic at the top of your kitchen counter.

      Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

      Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

      Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.

      Break-resistant blender beaker

      Break-resistant blender beaker

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic blender beaker.

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

      With the blender's cord storage you can store your cord easily and it will keep your kitchen neat and tidy.

      Detachable blender blade

      Detachable blender blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the blender jar.

      Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

      Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

      The multi chopper accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetable like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Oyster metallic
        Material knives
        Stainless steel
        Material bottle
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Detachable blade
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity blender jar
        0.6  L
        Capacity bottle
        0.6  L
        Capacity multi chopper
        350  ml

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes
        Tumbler bottle
        Yes

