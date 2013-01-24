Home
HR3868/01
    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables*

    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

    High Speed Blender with ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology releases 97% of nutrients from fruits and vegetables* See all benefits

      Release 97% of nutrients from fruit and vegetables

      Powerful 2000 W power and 45000 RPM

      Powerful blending with 2000 W and 45000 RPM

      Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs

      Nutritionist selected 40 smoothies recipes to fit your needs.

      Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes

      Digital UI Screen with 5 pre-programmed modes and manual mode with variable speed options.

      Manual mode with variable speed options

      Manual mode with various speed options

      Comes with 2 years guarantee

      Comes with 2 years guarantee

      Dishwasher safe except for the main unit

      Dishwasher safe except for the main unit

      2L Tritan Jar for everyday nutrients and fiber intake

      Easy to clean

      ProBlend Extreme Technology

      'ProBlend Extreme' nutrient release technology unlocks nutrients from cells to be absorbed by the body.

      Noise comfort dome to reduce blending noise

      Noise comfort dome to reduce blending noise for convinence use especially in the morning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Tamper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        10
        Prefix programs
        5
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed
        • Removable lid

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Power
        2000  W
        RPM blender (max)
        45000  rpm
        Voltage
        200-230  V
        Effective capacity
        2.0  L

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic ABS
        Material jar
        Tritan
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

          Awards

          • Test conducted by independent laboratory in May 2016 with Pear, Strawberry, Beetroot, Tomato