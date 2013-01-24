Home
  Unbeatable results, easier than you think
    Unbeatable results, easier than you think

    Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought!

      Cake,bread,pizza,cookies,smoothies,soups and more

      • 900 W, Compact
      • 4L metal bowl
      • Easy 4-in-1 set up
      Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

      Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

      Large, robust 4L metal bowl can comfortably knead upto 1300gms of dough so you can to make upto 4 12"pizzas or 2 loafs of bread in one go.The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour. While the splash guard cover prevents splashing when in use.

      Multiple speeds and pulse gives maximum control for unlimited variety of recipes.

      Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump free dough.

      The open arm swings up in a practical position so you can easily attach and detach the bowl tools. It can be closed again with a simple one hand push. The open arm also offers you full bowl access, a practical feature when checking consistency or adding ingredients.

      Based on world class, leading Philips blender technology, high performing blender attachment with a 4 star blade blends fruit, purees vegetables, crushes ice effortlessly. So you can enjoy smoothies, sauces, dips or baby food in minutes.

      Easy to attach food processor bowl with dedicated discs for slicing, chopping, shredding or granulating all variety of ingredients from vegetables to nuts to cheese.

      Designed with rounded edges and covered gaps for easy, smooth cleaning. Plus dishwasher safe bowl and accessories.

      Handy citrus press attachment for fresh juice in minutes.

      Dishwasher safe bowl and accessories.

      Specially designed quick release suction feet so you can simply pull and lift effortlessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        4L metal bowl
        Yes
        1.2L blender
        Yes
        1.5L Food processor with discs
        Yes
        Citrus press
        Yes
        Metal kneading hook
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and yellow
        Housing material
        ABS
        Material bowl tools
        Metal
        Material bowl
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        7 + pulse

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        900  W

