Other items in the box
- Travel pouch
- Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
- USB cable
- Standard nozzle
- Quadstream nozzle
Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.
Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.
Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.
Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation. Get a thorough 360 clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.
Convenient charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable. You can clean for up to 14 days on just one charge.
Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60-second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.
Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline and let it do all the work for you!
A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.
