Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)
With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks
With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.
Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.
Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean
This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes
Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.
The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.
